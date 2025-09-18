Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $39.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

