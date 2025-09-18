Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $495.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $412.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.68.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $363.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.84 and a 200-day moving average of $325.80. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

