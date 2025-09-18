Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $525.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.95.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of APP opened at $606.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.73 and a 200 day moving average of $359.17. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $613.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.