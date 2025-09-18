Craneware’s (CRW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,871 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRW. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Craneware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,873.67.

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 2,600 on Monday. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,330 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,620. The company has a market capitalization of £920.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6,117.65 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,289.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,028.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

