Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.86 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £138.86.
Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.
- On Friday, July 18th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 278 per share, with a total value of £139.
- On Thursday, June 19th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 per share, with a total value of £136.71.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Shares of MAB opened at GBX 270.50 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Mitchells & Butlers
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.