Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.86 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £138.86.

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

On Friday, July 18th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 278 per share, with a total value of £139.

On Thursday, June 19th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 per share, with a total value of £136.71.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 270.50 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.50.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

