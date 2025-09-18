Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $250.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $214.20 and last traded at $211.12, with a volume of 7395171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.99.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.05.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.