Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

NYSE:TFX opened at $125.76 on Monday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Jaewon Ryu purchased 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,605. This represents a 67.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $172,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,873.69. The trade was a 3.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,826,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 355,720 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 321,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

