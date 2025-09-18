Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.27.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 220.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.