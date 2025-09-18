Breakwater Capital Group Has $756,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,584,000 after purchasing an additional 815,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,041,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 485,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $81.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

