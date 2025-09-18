Balefire LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Balefire LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

