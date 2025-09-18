324,144 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,769,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

