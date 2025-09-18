1,069,626 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,069,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,658,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

