Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $344.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.01 and its 200 day moving average is $305.10. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

