Westbourne Investments Inc. Takes $942,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after acquiring an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after acquiring an additional 491,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0%

HII opened at $272.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average of $235.26. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.43.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

