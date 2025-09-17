American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $111.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,057,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,869,000 after acquiring an additional 653,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

