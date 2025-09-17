Westbourne Investments Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $340.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.