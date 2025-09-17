Wayfinder 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.13 Million (PROMPT)

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wayfinder token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Wayfinder has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wayfinder alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,781.08 or 1.00367850 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,033.51 or 0.99725350 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00349231 BTC.

Wayfinder Profile

Wayfinder’s launch date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. Wayfinder’s official website is www.wayfinder.ai.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 350,186,536 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.16956313 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $15,210,230.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wayfinder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wayfinder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wayfinder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wayfinder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.