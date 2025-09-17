Kier Group (LON:KIE) Trading Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 240. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kier Group traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 204.69 ($2.79). Approximately 3,934,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,610,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.62).

Kier Group Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £895.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,168.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kier Group

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

