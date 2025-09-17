Useless Coin (USELESS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $221.42 Million

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Useless Coin has a total market cap of $221.42 million and approximately $47.25 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Useless Coin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Useless Coin token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Useless Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,781.08 or 1.00367850 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,033.51 or 0.99725350 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00349231 BTC.

About Useless Coin

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,091,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin. Useless Coin’s official website is theuselesscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Useless Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,091,116.762647. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.22643135 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $46,464,587.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Useless Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Useless Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Useless Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Useless Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.