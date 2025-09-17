iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stake Raised by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,703,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

