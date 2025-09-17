Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 134,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

