Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 134,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
