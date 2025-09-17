SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SuperCom, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $11.25. SuperCom shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 121,366 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get SuperCom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SuperCom

SuperCom Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. SuperCom had a return on equity of 45.38% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.