Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and traded as high as $45.53. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

