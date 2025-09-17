Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Purchases 246 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 127.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71.2% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $541.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.