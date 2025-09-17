Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stake Boosted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

