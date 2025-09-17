The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Stock Position Lessened by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after buying an additional 245,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,881,000 after buying an additional 111,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

