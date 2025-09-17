Michael Ye Buys 121,154 Shares of Love Group Global (ASX:LVE) Stock

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ye acquired 121,154 shares of Love Group Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,265.40.

Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Michael Ye bought 78,846 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,934.60.

On Thursday, August 28th, Michael Ye bought 200,000 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00.

Love Group Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Love Group Global

Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Asia and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; singles events, and love academy business, as well as operates lounge business.

