Craig Chambers Acquires 313,897 Shares of Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Chambers purchased 313,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$39,864.92.
Craig Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Craig Chambers purchased 36,103 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,693.39.
Locality Planning Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The company has a market cap of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20.
Locality Planning Energy Company Profile
Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.
