Sapient Capital LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

