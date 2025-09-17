Towerpoint Wealth LLC Takes $91,000 Position in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. MannKind Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

