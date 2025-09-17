Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 167.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

