Sapient Capital LLC Has $50.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

