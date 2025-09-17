Royal Mines and Minerals (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Royal Mines and Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Royal Mines and Minerals Price Performance
Royal Mines and Minerals Company Profile
Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
