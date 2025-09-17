Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.93. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 16,351 shares.

Eutelsat Group Trading Up 4.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

