Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

