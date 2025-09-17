Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,292,407 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $172,704,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7,215.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa America cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.06.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ILMN opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

