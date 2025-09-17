Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Shares of ZTS opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

