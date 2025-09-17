Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and traded as low as $124.88. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 2.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

