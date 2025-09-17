MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 2,884 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 473,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.