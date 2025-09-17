Everpar Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after acquiring an additional 224,422 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

