Beacon Financial Group Acquires 154 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

