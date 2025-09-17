MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $5.15 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Workday by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,828,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,073.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,300 shares of company stock valued at $55,764,900. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

