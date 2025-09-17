iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 15.2%

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

