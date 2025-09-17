MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 1,508 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,710,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,197,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,189 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,428 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

