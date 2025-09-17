MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 4,502,147 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,238,075.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.