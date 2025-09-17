MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 target price (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $575.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,165.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

