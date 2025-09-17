Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 46,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.