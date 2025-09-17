abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Short Interest Update

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the August 15th total of 742,200 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $133.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

