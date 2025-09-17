Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 641.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $754.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

