Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

